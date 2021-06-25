(Clarinda) -- The Clarinda A’s win streak pushed up to 13 after a 4-0 win over Jefferson City on Friday.
Mason Mainers had a double among two hits and drove in two to lead the A’s offense. Ryan David pitched in a hit and an RBI.
Chris Paruleski went all seven innings, struck out seven and called just two hits.
The A’s were slated to play a second game, but the game was postponed due to unplayable conditions. Their Saturday game with Omaha has been canceled, and they will now play Omaha in Boone. The doubleheader will begin at 4:00.