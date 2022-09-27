(Glenwood) -- Glenwood football hopes the aerial success that brought them a 3-2 start works again when they face Winterset in a pivotal Class 4A District 6 clash on Friday.
The Rams got above .500 last week with a dominant 49-7 win over Des Moines Hoover.
"It was a nice overall game," Coach Cory Faust said. "I thought our kids did a nice job in all three phases and executed the game plan."
The win was a solid rebound for the Rams after a 49-14 loss to 3A No. 1 Harlan the week before.
"We've played some good competition," Faust said. "We've suffered through some lows, but hopefully, it means we're battle-tested and will show resilience."
The Rams haven't been afraid to sling the pigskin this year. They're on pace to throw 241 passes this year -- 11 more than last year and the most since Coach Faust arrived at Glenwood in 2012.
"We knew we had the potential to do that," Faust said of their passing success. "It's been really nice. We like our guys. We have a lot of good football players."
Quarterback Kayden Anderson has completed 53.2% of his passes for 1,131 yards and 14 touchdowns. Anderson is in the top five in Class 4A in numerous passing categories, such as yards (third), touchdowns (second) and passing yards per completion (first).
"He's got a good arm," Faust said. "He wants to get better and does a nice job distributing the ball."
Anderson has shared the ball with 14 different receivers.
Cody Krause and Payton Longmeyer have a team-high 17 snags. Krause has posted 493 yards and six scores. His average of 29 yards per catch ranks first in Class 4A. His total receiving yards sits second. Longmeyer has 227 yards and four touchdowns.
Renner Bardsley creates a three-headed monster with 12 snags for 160 yards and two scores.
"Kayden doesn't have the success without the guys he throws the ball to," Faust said. "We have some really good playmakers."
The Rams are about to dive headfirst into Class 4A District 6 action. They opened district play on the right note last week but will need to secure a finish first or second for a playoff berth.
It looks as if Lewis Central, Glenwood, Dallas Center-Grimes and Winterset will vie for the automatic playoff berths. The Rams play those three in the next four weeks, beginning with Winterset on Friday.
The Huskies (1-4) have played the sixth-toughest schedule in Class 4A. They notched their first win of the year with a 9-7 district win over Dallas Center-Grimes last week.
"They have some good athletes that can make plays," Faust said. "They do some things in the run game with some dynamic plays. They put a lot of pressure on the defense."
The Huskies present a balanced offense.
Quarterback Connor Pashek has thrown for 710 yards and four touchdowns. The ground game has posted 612 yards, led by 279 yards and two touchdowns from Hank Wilmes.
"You can't just tee off on the run even though I think they're a really good running team," Faust said. "We feel we have a good team. It's going to be a fun game."
The Rams have the pieces to light up the scoreboard, but Coach Faust feels his team will win -- or lose -- on the defensive side.
"We need to play defense," he said. "We need to know our assignments and limit the big plays. We need to defend the pass better and pressure the quarterback. There can't be any quit. The team that hangs together when it gets hard usually has success."
Brian Bertini has reports from Glenwood as part of the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show Friday night. Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Faust.