(Iowa City) -- "Good things come to those who wait."
If that adage is true, perhaps nobody better exemplifies the often-used saying than Lewis Central alum Caleb Shudak, who is currently living out his football dream at the University of Iowa.
After five years of biding his time, Shudak has played a pivotal role in Iowa's 2021 season and helped guide the Hawkeyes to a 10-2 record and a trip to Saturday's Big Ten Championship Game.
He joined Wednesday's Upon Further Review to discuss his journey to becoming one of the best kickers in the Big Ten.
"It's been a lot of fun," Shudak said about his sixth year in Iowa City. "I finished most of my schooling last semester, so I've been able to step back and enjoy the process. It's been fun seeing five years of patience and hard work come to life while doing it with some of my best friends."
It's probably safe to say Shudak didn't envision his collegiate career taking the course it did when he stepped on campus in 2016. He had a well-accomplished athletic career at Lewis Central, claiming the 2016 KMAland Baseball Pitcher of the Year. In 2015, he drilled all 27 of his extra-point tries and five field goals, including one from 50 yards, to earn second-team all-state honors.
Little did Shudak know his action in Lewis Central's season-ending loss to Dowling Catholic would be his final game time for nearly three years. He redshirted at Iowa in 2016, didn't see the field in 2017 and only appeared in one game during the 2018 season.
When the previous starter -- Miguel Recinos -- graduated, Shudak was one of the candidates for the starting job. However, that honor eventually went to Keith Duncan, who became an All-American and a finalist for the Groza Award, while Shudak handled kickoff duties in 2019 and 2020. During that time, he kicked just one field goal -- a miss in a one-point loss to Northwestern last year.
In an era where many college athletes frequently depart for greener pastures, Shudak stayed put in Iowa City. But that doesn't mean he didn't consider taking his talents elsewhere. He went as far as entering the transfer portal in 2019, only to withdraw and stay with the Hawkeyes.
"There were times where I questioned if I could do it," he said. "But sitting behind guys like Miguel and Keith, I learned a lot. I wouldn't be where I am if I didn't learn those kinds of things and go through the process."
Shudak's time finally came in 2021, and he made the most of it, converting 22 of his 25 field-goal tries and all 34 of his extra-point attempts. On Tuesday, The Big Ten media named Shudak first-team kicker. He was also a second-team choice by the Big Ten coaches.
"It's incredibly gratifying," he said. "You always hear that hard work pays off. To see that come to truth has been amazing."
His best performance came closest to home last Friday against Nebraska when he drilled four field goals to lead Iowa to a 28-21 win 63 miles away from his hometown, earning him Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week.
"It was an incredible experience," Shudak said. "Being able to do that against them, I have a lot of family members that are Huskers fans. It was a lot of fun to be a part of that."
His poise in front of a raucous, sold-out Memorial Stadium crowd was on full display to the nation last week, but he says that calm collectiveness wasn't always there.
"I have confidence in my technique," he said. "If I miss one, I'm not going to miss the next one. When I got here in 2016, that was not true. Every day was a Hail Mary. I didn't trust myself or my abilities. Ultimately, after five years of hard work and coaching, I've gotten to that point, and it's been huge."
Shudak is a key cog in an efficient special teams unit that has helped mask some of Iowa's offensive struggles this season. Punter Tory Taylor ranks fourth in the Big Ten in yards per punt and is a fan favorite, returner Charlie Jones was named the Big Ten's Returner of the Year on Tuesday. The Hawkeyes' punt return also blocked and scored against Nebraska, sparking the 21-6 comeback. Shudak says their dominant special teams are a testament to its leader -- coordinator LeVar Woods.
"He's so passionate about special teams and knows the impact of special teams. His passion and attention to detail have been huge for us."
The win, and Minnesota's victory over Wisconsin, put Iowa in the Big Ten Championship Game for the first time since 2015.
"There was a ton of scoreboard watching," Shudak said. "We were probably more nervous watching that game than playing our game because we couldn't control what happened. Ultimately, we are playing on Saturday, and we couldn't be more excited."
Now, Shudak and his teammates have a rare opportunity in front of them -- a chance to win a Big Ten championship. The Hawkeyes have not won an outright title since 1985, but they can exorcise that 36-year drought on Saturday if they can oust Michigan. The Wolverines (11-1) enter Saturday riding the highs of an emotional win over bitter rival Ohio State and fighting for a spot in the College Football Playoff. Coach Jim Harbaugh's team enters Indianapolis as a 10.5-point favorite, but Shudak says he and his teammates welcome the challenge of playing spoiler.
"Every week is the same," he said. "That will keep us grounded. But there's some energy and excitement. The guys know this is a once-in-a-lifetime game. We are all excited to play on Saturday."
Whatever the next month brings, Shudak hopes it's not the final twists and turns of his persistent and remarkable football journey. He intends to test the professional waters after this season.
"I'll stay in Iowa City and train," he said. "I'll prepare for Pro Day and go through that process. I'm definitely going to test the waters and do my best to give myself a chance (at the NFL) and maybe get a tryout."
Check out the full interview with Shudak below.