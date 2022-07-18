(Carroll) -- CAM’s incredible season and several great careers were undone on Monday thanks to the free pass. The Cougars (27-3) gave up 13 free passes to a patient New London bunch in a Class 1A state quarterfinal, dropping their first state tournament game in five years, 12-3.
“That’s something we hadn’t been doing,” CAM head coach Dan Daugherty said. “We gave them too many free passes, and they came up with a big two-out hit. They did that pretty much the whole game.”
New London (29-1), which will play in a 1A state semifinal on Wednesday against Newman Catholic, scored their first six runs with two outs to build an early lead they wouldn’t relinquish.
In the first, a walk, stolen base, wild pitch and throwing error led to a run. In the second, it was three walks, an infield single and Dereck Santiago’s three-run double that brought in four. The Tigers had two singles before a passed ball and wild pitch brought in another run in the third.
“On the day, I just had too many walks,” starting pitcher Lane Spieker said. “That’s all there was to it.”
Seven of the nine New London hitters took at least one walk and four had at least two of a walk or hit by pitch. The Tigers had nine hits, but they picked up five of those in the final two innings.
Meanwhile, CAM had their own troubles with two outs, offensively. In the first four innings, the Cougars stranded five runners while New London built a five-run lead. Senior Joe Kauffman did come through with a pair of run-scoring hits, bringing in in a run on a two-out single in the third and then drove in two with a one-out single in the fifth.
“I was just seeing the ball really well today,” Kauffman said. “They were throwing fastball inside and outside, and I was just lining them up and hitting them out.”
The Cougars seemed to be in the midst of one of their patented rallies during the fifth, but New London replaced Santiago with Joshua Catala, who promptly got a strikeout and groundout to end their biggest threat of the afternoon.
Spieker struggled with the discipline of the New London lineup over three innings, walking five, but he also struck out eight before giving way to Kauffman and Cade Ticknor, who combined to throw the final three innings.
At the plate, Kauffman was joined by Seth Hensley in finishing with two hits while Colby Rich and Ethan Follmann had one hit each. Hensley, Spieker and Rich all scored one run each.
The defeat also represented the final game in the careers of Follmann, Kauffman, Rich, Spieker and Ticknor.
“I know they’re disappointed,” Coach Daugherty said, “but we’ve had a great run. Not only in baseball, but in all sports. They’re going to be tough to replace.”
In baseball, the senior class won 90 games over the last four seasons. Many of them were also contributors on a 21-win club in their 8th grade summer.
“It was definitely fun putting that CAM jersey on,” Spieker added. “I wasn’t expecting today to be the last day to do that. I got to give credit to the fans (for coming out) (and the media) for covering us. I wish we could have kept playing, but it is what it is. I’m grateful for every moment.”
Check out complete video interviews with Daugherty, Spieker and Kauffman below.