(Churdan) -- The Paton-Churdan girls basketball team is set to open the Class 1A postseason with a familiar foe Thursday night when they face Ar-We-Va.
For the Rockets, it's a chance to keep their season alive after entering the postseason with a 14-5 record.
"We are feeling OK," Coach Tom Kennedy said. "We are getting excited about the time of year. Hopefully, we can make enough shots to continue moving on."
Paton-Churdan has wins over Ar-We-Va (twice), Glidden-Ralston (twice), Coon Rapids-Bayard (twice), West Central Valley, West Harrison (twice), Woodbine (twice), Boyer Valley, CAM and Manson-Northwest Webster. Their losses are to Exira-EHK (twice), West Bend-Mallard, Collins-Maxwell and CAM.
A large part of the Rockets' success has been because of senior Danielle Hoyle. Hoyle is currently averaging 22.7 points per game and is shooting 70 percent from the field. She's also averaging 11.1 rebounds and 3.7 blocks per game.
Hoyle's strong season comes after an impressive junior campaign, where she posted 18.3 points, 11.3 rebounds and 4.4 blocks per contest.
"I just think she is finishing a lot better," Kennedy said of Hoyle's improvements. "She has taken the contact a lot better. She's also become a better passer. She gets a little better each year. I feel like she has really elevated her game."
Junior Tessa Steimel averages 9.5 points per game. Chloe Berns contributes 7.6 points per contest. Camryn Paup has also been a frequent scorer for Coach Kennedy's team.
The Rockets have launched 441 three-pointers this season, the third-most in Class 1A. They have converted those deep shots 28 percent of the time, the 20th-best in Class 1A.
"We really do have some good three-point shooters," Kennedy said. "We get it into Danielle and then she kicks out. We always look to get a touch inside and then come out. We think we can have some luck with that. It's kinda our design."
While the three-pointers have fallen for the Rockets, Coach Kennedy admits his team has struggled against some defenses this season.
"The pressure can sometimes get to us," he said. "We just have to focus on that and handle that."
Rebounding is also an emphasis for Paton-Churdan as they head into the postseason.
"We are a little tiny besides Danielle," Kennedy said. "We have to rebound with all five and continue to improve on that."
Paton-Churdan meets a familiar foe in the opening round -- Ar-We-Va. Coach Kennedy's squad won both battles of teams named the Rockets, doing so 49-32 on December 1st and 52-24 on January 12th. However, Kennedy knows that everybody is now 0-0.
"It's tough to beat a team three times," he said. "We just have to focus. Our focus is really on Ar-We-Va right now. The key is that we just continue to win and advance. Hopefully, we can do that."
The winner of Paton-Churdan/Ar-We-Va will face either Melcher-Dallas or Martensdale-St. Marys in a Class 1A regional quarterfinal. The complete interview with Coach Kennedy can be heard below.