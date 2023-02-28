Hawkeye Ten Conference

(KMAland) -- Creston’s Doryn Paup, Glenwood’s Jenna Hopp and Harlan’s Aubrey Schwieso have been named unanimous First Team All-Hawkeye Ten Conference.

Joining Paup, Hopp and Schwieso on the first team are Atlantic’s Jada Jensen and Paytn Harter, Kuemper Catholic’s Cate Mayhall and Lewis Central’s Lucy Scott and Brooke Larsen.

Along the second team, Atlantic’s Aubrey Guyer, Addison Wagoner of Clarinda, Denison-Schleswig’s Kiana Schulz, Glenwood’s Kate Hughes, Harlan’s Erica Rust, Shenandoah’s Lynnae Green and St. Albert’s Missy Evezic and Lily Krohn were chosen.

Honorable mention picks went to the following:

Lainey DeVries, Red Oak

Madison Huddleson, Atlantic

Taylor Cole, Clarinda

Whitlee Auen, Denison-Schleswig

Danika Arnold, Glenwood

Ava Monson, Harlan

Frannie Glynn, Kuemper Catholic

Gracie Hays, Lewis Central

Kylee Brown, Lewis Central

Chloe Denton, Shenandoah

Lena Rosloniec, St. Albert

Ella Klusman, St. Albert

Please note: The All-Hawkeye Ten Conference picks listed above are made by the league's coaches.

View the complete list of honorees below.

Download PDF Copy of 2022-2023 H10 Girls Basketball All Conference Teams

