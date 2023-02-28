(KMAland) -- Creston’s Doryn Paup, Glenwood’s Jenna Hopp and Harlan’s Aubrey Schwieso have been named unanimous First Team All-Hawkeye Ten Conference.
Joining Paup, Hopp and Schwieso on the first team are Atlantic’s Jada Jensen and Paytn Harter, Kuemper Catholic’s Cate Mayhall and Lewis Central’s Lucy Scott and Brooke Larsen.
Along the second team, Atlantic’s Aubrey Guyer, Addison Wagoner of Clarinda, Denison-Schleswig’s Kiana Schulz, Glenwood’s Kate Hughes, Harlan’s Erica Rust, Shenandoah’s Lynnae Green and St. Albert’s Missy Evezic and Lily Krohn were chosen.
Honorable mention picks went to the following:
Lainey DeVries, Red Oak
Madison Huddleson, Atlantic
Taylor Cole, Clarinda
Whitlee Auen, Denison-Schleswig
Danika Arnold, Glenwood
Ava Monson, Harlan
Frannie Glynn, Kuemper Catholic
Gracie Hays, Lewis Central
Kylee Brown, Lewis Central
Chloe Denton, Shenandoah
Lena Rosloniec, St. Albert
Ella Klusman, St. Albert
Please note: The All-Hawkeye Ten Conference picks listed above are made by the league's coaches.
View the complete list of honorees below.
OTHER 2022-23 WINTER SPORTS AWARDS
Pride of Iowa Conference Boys Basketball
Western Iowa Conference Basketball
Corner Conference Boys Basketball
Corner Conference Girls Basketball
Bluegrass Conference Girls Basketball