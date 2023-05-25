(Des Moines) -- Simpson assistant baseball coach Tyler Willis is in charge of the Des Moines Peak Prospects this year, and he should have a fun team on his hands.
Willis' squad consists of several collegiate players he coached or coached against.
"It's an interesting dynamic," Willis said. "If I haven't coached these guys, I definitely know of them. I think I can relate to them. It will be good to help them develop and try to win as many games as we can."
This year's Peak Prospects' roster includes former Iowa preps Anthony Watts (Waukee Northwest/Creighton), Carter Thomas (Mason City/Wayne State), Cole Hillman (Pella/Hutchinson CC), Keegan Hansen (Pella/Grand View), Jake Porter (Winterset/St. Thomas), Cade Grevengoed (WDM Valley/Northeast CC) and Tanner Short (Roosevelt/Ellsworth).
"I'm impressed with the team," Willis said. "I think there's going to be a lot of balance with guys that can swing it for pop and guys that are athletic. I'm looking forward to the contrasting styles these guys have as we come together."
Willis hopes his players get the most out of this summer. He feels the best way to do that is to play an aggressive style.
"It's about letting guys play fast and free," he said. "That may look different for certain guys. I want the guys to cut it loose and play the game with a lot of intensity and aggressiveness. I'll let guys be themselves. This is for the players. I want them to have ownership in what they're doing and feel they can be who they are."
However, the laid-back, have-fun approach doesn't mean they aren't eyeing winning as many games as possible.
"I'm a competitive person," Willis said. "I'm here to win, and these guys are, too. But it's about providing a positive experience and doing things the right way. We have to respect the game in everything we do. That's my expectation. These guys chose to be here for a reason, so we might as well make the most of it."
The Peak Prospects open their season Monday against the Carroll Merchants. Hear the full interview with Willis below.