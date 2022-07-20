(Clarinda) -- Another early rally for an opponent doomed the Clarinda A’s in a 5-2 loss to the Des Moines Peak Prospects on Wednesday in MINK League action.
The Peak Prospects scored four runs in the second to take an early lead while the offense struggled to muster a big hit.
Kam Kelton had two hits and scored one run while Luke Saunders walked twice and drove in a run on one hit. Conagher Sands, Bryce Phelps, Cole Cutter and Will Walsh all added one hit each, and Nathan Barksdale drove in a run. Hayes Edens walked and scored once.
Michael Ramos worked 5 2/3 innings, struck out seven and gave up five runs — three earned — on six hits and five walks.
The A’s are off on Thursday and return to action at home against Chillicothe on Friday at 7:00.