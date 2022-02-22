(Shenandoah) -- Monday was a day those involved with the Shenandoah bowling program will never forget.
The Mustangs bowled their way to a Class 1A team title, putting a fitting end to their wild season.
"The kids bowled their hearts out yesterday," Coach Darin Pease said. "With the new format, things went our way, and we took care of our business. It's an honor to be up there."
The Mustangs took advantage of the new bracket-style tournament. They entered as the No. 5 seed and opened with a win over Maquoketa in four games, followed by a four-game win over Vinton-Shellsburg to set up a championship clash with perennial power Vinton-Shellsburg.
In the championship round, Shenandoah won the first and third games, but Louisa-Muscatine made things interesting with wins in the second and fourth game, setting up a winner-take-all in the fifth game, which Shenandoah narrowly won,
"I don't think anybody didn't feel an adrenaline rush," Pease said. "We grabbed the kids and said this game was the only one that matters. It wasn't the prettiest game, but we just made one fewer mistake. It was an exciting environment. Louisa-Muscatine is one of the legendary powerhouses in Iowa. To knock them off is pretty special."
There were some highs and lows during the Mustangs' season, but it concluded with the highest of highs.
"We've held our own. I think our best is yet to come," Pease told KMA Sports in a January 13th interview. We are a very young group, but I think we will improve."
Treye Here bowled a perfect game at Hawkeye Ten, and Dylan Gray, Alex Razee, Seth Zwickel, Dalton Athen, Gunner Steiner, Jonah Chandler and Dalton Kellogg also stepped up during the championship season.
"That (mid-January) is when we started bowling bakers a lot better," Pease said. "They just continued to gel as a group. Bakers became one of our strengths towards the end of the year. It just clicked."
The Shenandoah bowling program gradually improved in the last five years and now reached the pinnacle. Pease hopes his team cherishes this championship experience and makes the most of it.
"If you're not dreaming of the state tournament, you should probably do something else," he said. "You have to earn it the whole year. We are going to let these kids enjoy it. This doesn't happen every day."
Check out the full interview with Coach Pease below.