(Sidney) -- Haylee Pennock went deep twice, and Griswold rolled past Sidney to take sole control of first play in the Corner Conference with a 17-1 win on Friday night.
"Our offense is on fire," Pennock said. "I'm really impressed with all of us."
Not only did Pennock knock a pair of two-run home runs, but she did so in the game's first two innings.
"It's great," she said. "I really haven't been doing great, but teammates push me and have confidence in me."
While Pennock's homered grabbed the headlines, it was a team effort for the Tigers, as every batter reached base at least once, and seven of the nine in the lineup scored at least once.
"It doesn't matter what I order put them in," Coach Jody Rossell said. "The girls put together runs every night."
The Tigers posted seven runs in the game's first two innings.
"The last couple games, we started slower," Rossell said. "So it was a nice change."
The stellar offensive start allowed pitcher Karly Millikan to settle in. She finished the game with nine strikeouts and allowed one run in the win.
"I knew I had the defense behind me," she said. "It makes me calm in the circle. My screwball was working."
"She kept her composure in the circle, didn't get rattled, and had great control," Rossell said.
Griswold's offense hit a cold spell in the third and fourth innings but sealed the game with 10 runs in the fifth inning. Sidney managed to get one run in the fifth inning, but no more, allowing Griswold to prevail.
Pennock finished the evening with four RBIs, Millikan and Makenna Askeland plated two runs apiece. Jenna Reynolds and McKenna Wiechman also drove in runs.
Jolie Sheldon scored Sidney's lone run. The Cowgirls drop to 4-4 on the season and return to action on Monday against Essex.
Griswold moves to 5-0 overall and 3-0 in Corner Conference action. They return to action on Saturday at Southwest Valley's tournament.
"We are trying to take it one day at a time and focus on things we want to accomplish," Rossell said. "If we take care of those things, it will translate to the field."
Complete interviews with Millikan, Pennock and Coach Rossell can be viewed below.