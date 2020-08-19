(Peru) -- Peru State has announced one signing each for their men’s basketball and football programs.
Men’s basketball has signed former Westside standout Carl Brown. The 6-foot-4, 195-pound Brown averaged 9.8 points and 4.3 rebounds per game for the Warriors in his senior season. View the complete release from Peru State linked here.
The football team announced the signing of Marquis Griffin of Johnson City, Tennessee. The 5-foot-8, 130-pound Griffin will play receiver after 41 receptions for 600 yards this past year. View the complete release from Peru State athletics linked here.