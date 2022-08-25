(Peru) -- The Peru State football program kicks off the first year under head coach Phil Ockinga on Saturday when they face Missouri Valley College.
Ockinga comes to Peru State after spending the last five years as an assistant at the University of South Dakota. He replaces Casey Creehan, who left the program for an assistant coaching opportunity in the Canadian Football League.
"I always looked at this job from afar," Ockinga said. "I knew this job was a diamond in the rough with a lot of potential. I wouldn't say we're ahead of schedule, but the transition has gone better than I expected. It's pretty exciting."
Ockinga has also coached at Western Illinois, Florida International and Fort Hays State. He feels those experiences prepared him for this opportunity with the Bobcats.
"In my 20-plus years, I've had the chance to work under some great coaches," he said. "I've tried to take something away from each guy. The biggest thing I've learned is to be myself. I think that shows out."
Ockinga's South Dakota teams were up-tempo. He hopes to carry a similar approach at Peru State.
"We want to put points on the board," he said. "And defensively, we'll be highly aggressive. We're just trying to adapt, and we'll put a major focus on special teams."
The Bobcats replace many offensive contributors from last year's 7-4 squad.
"We had to rebuild the offensive line," Ockinga said. "We didn't have a lot of offensive returners coming back."
Defensively, the Bobcats bring back defensive lineman Devin Adams -- the reigning Heart of America Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year.
Adams compiled 43 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss and seven sacks last year.
Adams is one of many returning contributors to the defensive unit.
"When you're pretty good on defense, you're usually really solid on special teams," Ockinga said. "We hope to excel in those and help the offense as it develops."
Peru State opens its season against Missouri Valley on Saturday. The Vikings were 3-8 last season.
"They've always had a really good program," Ockinga said. "They're always physical, but they threw the ball all over last year. Hopefully, we can corral them, keep everything in front of us and get after the quarterback."
Coach Ockinga hopes the opener sets the tone for the remainder of the season.
"We're trying to set the foundation for the future," he said. "We didn't put a win total when it comes to goals. I'm not big on goal-board stuff. We'll have a better idea after the first couple of games, but I think there are a lot of unknowns. I kind of like that."
Check out the full interview with Coach Ockinga below.