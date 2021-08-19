(KMAland) -- Peru State and Graceland were picked to finish 12th and 13th, respectively, in the Heart of America Athletic Conference women’s volleyball poll.
Park University is the preseason favorite while Grand View was picked second. Central Methodist, Evangel and MidAmerica Nazarene round out the top five. William Penn, Benedictine, Mount Mercy, Clarke and Missouri Valley were tabbed between 6th and 10th, and Baker, Peru State, Graceland and Culver-Stockton rounded things out.
View the complete release from the Heart of America linked here.