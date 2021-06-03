(Peru) -- Peru State women's basketball coach Ian Holleran has announced the hiring of Brianna Bogard as an assistant coach.
Bogard played collegiately at East Tennessee State, Omaha and Wayland Baptist University. She averaged 8.4 points per game in her final season in Omaha.
She recently served as an assistant coach at LSU-Shreveport.
In a release, Bogard said, "I'm extremely excited to be joining the Peru State College women's basketball program. I want to thank Coach Holleran and the athletic department for giving me this opportunity."