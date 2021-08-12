(Peru) -- The Peru State College men's basketball program hired Dominique Wright as a graduate assistant on Thursday.
Wright comes to Peru State after serving as an assistant at Southwestern Community College, helping guide the Spartans to a NJCAA Division II Region XI runner-up finish.
In a release, Peru State head coach Bob Ludwig said. "Dom has a footprint coaching and recruiting in areas that are important to us. His familiarity with the Iowa Juco league will be helpful, and we feel that he brings a good mix of career and basketball experience. He also has family in the Omaha area, which is helpful."
Wright played college basketball at North Iowa Area Community College and Western State Colorado.
View the full release here.