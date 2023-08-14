Peru State Bobcats

(Peru) -- Peru State men’s basketball has hired Reggie Kindle as an assistant coach.

Kindle comes to Peru State after leading Southwestern Community College from 2021-2023.

View the complete release from Peru State athletics linked here

