(Peru) -- Peru State head volleyball coach Laurie Felderman is a regular on KMA Radio around this time of year.
Coach Felderman has worked as a color commentator during the annual KMAland All-Star Volleyball Series, presented by Peru State College. Unfortunately, this year’s event was canceled due to the rising numbers of COVID-19.
Still, Coach Felderman was on KMA Radio Monday morning with a look back at the season for the Bobcats, which went 3-13 in a season full of interruptions.
“This year was a great character building year,” Coach Felderman said. “Outside of records and constant lineup changes, our girls have the best relationships they’ve had in the last four years. They all get along great and kind of kicked negativity to the side.”
Keeping negativity out of the program in a time where it pervades across the nation is hardly an easy task.
“You’ve just got to teach your team to be resilient and be ready for anything,” Felderman said. “We’ve worked on positive encouragement for being able to get out of our funks a little quicker. We’ve been doing breathing techniques and reset words to continue building our culture here.”
While Coach Felderman was disappointed with the cancellation of this year’s KMAland All-Star Volleyball Series, she still has fond memories of the three previous years.
“I think it’s one of the most competitive local talent that we are able to pull together,” she said. “I love that area coaches are able to coach ladies out of their own program and that they’ve competed against. It’s good to see how these kids come together, grow and communicate with those they’ve competed against. That’s really the next step of college is playing with the people you’ve played against.”
Hear much more with Coach Felderman from today’s Upon Further Review interview linked below.