(Peru) -- Peru State’s Taylor Finke has been selected as the Heart of America Athletic Conference’s nominee for the NAIA A.O. Duer Award.
Each conference nominates one female and one male student-athlete for the award which honors a junior men’s and women’s student-athlete in any sport who has excelled academically as well as athletically.
According to a release from Peru State, the “selection is based on scholarship, character, and playing ability with the student-athlete having an overall grade point average of at least 3.75 on a 4.00 scale.”
View the complete release from Peru State linked here.