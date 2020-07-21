(Neola) — For the second time in his career, Drew Petersen pitched the Treynor Cardinals into the state tournament.
The senior left-hander tossed 6 2/3 innings and struck out 15 batters as his team took down Kuemper Catholic 3-1 to move into the eighth state tournament in school history.
“Drew was Drew,” said Treynor Head Coach Scott Wallace. “That’s the Drew that we’ve seen over the last four years. He dominated that mound, and his off speed was working. He could locate everything he needed to and he just shut these guys down. That was a top-notch performance from Drew.”
The Cardinals — who were the five-seed in their six-team district — scored the game’s first run in the second inning. With one out, Will Halverson was hit by a pitch, but was forced to stay at the plate after it was ruled he moved into the ball. Halverson deposited the next pitch down the left field line for a double. Following an AJ Schiltz walk, the Cardinals executed a double steal to put runners at second and third with two outs. That’s when Coach Wallace turned to pinch hitter Kaden Snyder, who hit an RBI single through the left side to put Treynor up 1-0.
“We were the visiting team, so I told the boys that we had to do something early,” said Wallace. “We brought in Snyder to pinch hit and he’s got the nickname now of Mr. Ribbie, so he’s loving every minute of this.”
The Cardinals tacked on another run in third. Kristian Martens double and Nate McCombs singled to put runners at the corners and Petersen helped his own cause with a sacrifice fly to give Treynor a 2-0 lead after three.
Kuemper would get one back in the fourth, as Kyle Berg hit a two-single and courtesy runner Michael Pottebaum stole second. Blake Pottebaum then ripped an RBI double into the gap to cut the lead in half.
Both pitchers settled in, trading zeroes until Kuemper mounted a rally in the bottom of the sixth. Truman Haukap was hit by a pitch to start the inning, advanced to second on a balk and moved to third on an errant pickoff attempt with no outs. Petersen responded by striking out the Knights’ third, fourth and fifth hitters to end the frame.
Treynor tacked on an insurance run in the seventh. Schiltz led off the frame with a single and stole second when he broke on a snap throw from the catcher. Ryan Bach hit an RBI single into right field to push the lead to 3-1.
Petersen struck out the first two batters of the seventh, before Martens entered and induced a pop out to end the game and send the Cardinals to Des Moines.
“I can’t describe the feeling,” said Wallace. “It’s a goal these six seniors set back in March before the whole COVID situation. Tonight I told them to enjoy the moment and have as much fun as they can. It’s an amazing feeling.”
Aside from his 15 Ks, Petersen allowed just three hits and walked two in the win. Martens led the offense with a double and one run scored.
After the game, KMA Sports talked with Petersen and Wallace in a video you can view below.
Kuemper got an admirable performance on the mound from Austin Tigges, who went the distance and struck out seven in the loss.