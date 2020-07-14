(Neola) — Treynor’s Drew Petersen out-dueled Tri-Center’s Kaleb Smith, as the Cardinals picked up a 2-0 win and moved into a district championship game.
Petersen needed just 69 pitches to go the distance on the mound, twirling a complete game shutout with five strikeouts. He allowed just five total baserunners on the night.
“He controlled the mound,” said Treynor Head Coach Scott Wallace. “That’s the Drew that we know.”
Treynor started out the night with a run in the top of the first to grab an early lead. With one out, Jaxon Schumacher singled and moved to second on a wild pitch. Kristian Martens followed that with an RBI single to put Treynor up 1-0 after 1/2 inning.
“We told them that we have to strike first and get after them,” said Wallace. “We were the visiting team tonight and we have to put something on the board in the top half of the first. We were able to put something up and put some pressure on them.”
After that, both Petersen and Smith traded zeroes through the evening. Tri-Center threatened in the second, getting a two-out double from Smith and a single from Leyton Nelson to put two in scoring position, but Petersen induced a pop out to end the frame.
In the fourth, the Trojans got a one-out double from Gaven Heim. He moved to third on a sacrifice bunt, but an infield pop out ended the threat. Treynor loaded the bases in the top of fifth with two outs, only to see a smash off the bat of Martens land in a glove on a nice running catch by Heim.
The Cardinals did find some insurance in the top of the seventh. Brock Wallace connected on his second hit of the night — a double into left field. Pinch hitter Kaden Snyder then connected on a double into the right-center gap to give Treynor a two-run cushion into the last half. Petersen sandwiched his fifth strikeout with two ground outs to end the game.
Offensively, the Cardinals were paced by two hits from Schumacher with one run scored. Brock Wallace added two hits and a run scored.
Treynor will play Clarinda in a Class 2A District 15 final Saturday at 7 p.m.
After the game, KMA Sports talked with Petersen and Coach Wallace in a video you can view below.
Smith took the tough-luck loss for the Trojans, throwing a complete game. Smith allowed two earned runs, scattered seven hits and struck out one. Smith and Heim both had doubles to pace the offense.