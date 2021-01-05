(Underwood) — AHSTW got a late three-pointer from an unlikely candidate and held off a second half charge to beat Underwood and stay unbeaten Tuesday night.
The Class 2A No. 2 Vikings (10-0) led by double digits in the first half, only to see their lead evaporate and fall behind by multiple possessions. Trailing by two with 17 seconds left on the clock and with leading scorer Raydden Grobe fouled out, AHSTW’s drawn up play fell apart. The ball ended up in the hands of Jace Peterson — who came into the game scoring just two points per game. The 6-foot-3 junior let a corner three fly and it was nothing but net, giving his team a 55-54 lead with two second left.
“All I was thinking was that we didn’t have much time left,” said Peterson. “He passed to me and I figured there wasn’t much time left, so I shot it and it went in. It had a lot of arch on it, but it felt good. I was already jumping up and down before it went in.”
“First off, I’m super proud of that young man,” said AHSTW Head Coach G.G. Harris. “And to see everybody else excited and proud of him too is a credit to where our team has come. We’re getting closer to each other. He had confidence in his shot to let it fly and knock it down.”
The late shot saved would could have been a sour start to the second half of the season for AHSTW, who won two games by three points en route to their undefeated start to the year.
Following a choppy start to the game, the Vikings held a 16-10 advantage after one quarter of play. They seemed poised to take a 31-20 lead into the halftime locker room, before Brayden Wollan made a lay-up, stole a pass and hit a turnaround, fadeaway three at the horn to cut it to a two possession game at the break.
The Eagles seemed to use the momentum, as they came out on fire in the third quarter. Underwood tied things up at 36-36 and grabbed their first lead of the game at 39-38. They would eventually hold a 44-41 advantage after three, courtesy of a 19-10 quarter.
Underwood’s largest lead of the contest came early in the fourth at 48-41 and they held a 51-49 advantage with just over four minutes left when Grobe picked up his fifth foul. Wollan hit a contested shot and Timothy Conn hit one-of-two free throws to put the Eagles up 54-49 with under two minutes left. AHSTW’s Kyle Sternberg nailed a three from the top of the key with 54 seconds left to cut it to a two-point game. Following a missed shot by Underwood, AHSTW drew up the final sequence that ended in Peterson’s three. A late shot by the Eagles fell short and the Vikings walked away with the win.
For a team with no seniors, Harris says the win was a good lesson.
“I made a decision early on, and we talked as a staff, that these guys have got to learn to play through some stuff,” said Harris. “They were going to be the only ones to get themselves out of it. We wanted to keep the ball moving and the clock ticking.”
“We can’t be a young group anymore,” added Harris. “We’ve got to start playing like veterans, which we do. We just have to do it more consistently.”
The Vikings were led by Brayden Lund, who finished with 21 points and 11 rebounds. Sternberg added 12 points and seven boards, while Grobe had 10 points despite foul trouble. Besides the game-winner, Peterson finished with nine points in the victory.
After the game, KMA Sports talked with Peterson, Lund and Harris in a video you can view below.
Underwood was by 14 points from Wollan. Conn added 12 points in the loss.