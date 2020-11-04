(KMAland) -- The Hawkeye Ten Conference has released their all-conference teams for the 2020 volleyball season.
Red Oak's Lexi Johnson, Glenwood's Elle Scarborough and St. Albert's Allie Petry were all named unanimous first-team selections.
Other first-team nods included Glenwood's Brynlee Arnold & Grace Boles, Red Oak's Abbey Jones & Chloe DeVries, Harlan's Ashley Hall, Lewis Central's Madisyn Haverman and Creston's Kelsey Fields.
Alyssa Derby (Atlantic), Hannah Neeman (Denison-Schleswig), Kelly Embray (Glenwood), Zophi Hendricks (Harlan), Macie Leinen (Harlan), Kamryn Venner (Kuemper Catholic), Ashlyn Badding (Kuemper Catholic), Karly Brown (Lewis Central), Liz Carbaugh (Red Oak) and St. Albert's Lauren Williams were named to the second-team.
Honorable mention choices were Jasmine Rogers (Shenandoah), Jessalee Neihart (Clarinda), Haley Rasmussen (Atlantic), Teya Stickler (Clarinda), Paige Andersen (Denison-Schleswig), Ellie Magnuson (Denison-Schleswig), Coryl Matheny (Glenwood), Lauren Andersen (Harlan), Kenya Prescott (Kuemper Catholic), Sophie Badding (Kuemper Catholic), Macy Mulder (Lewis Central) and Tory Carrick (Red Oak).
The complete release can be viewed below.