(Tabor) -- The full return of Allie Petry to the St. Albert lineup was more than enough for the Saintes in a 57-36 Class 1A regional quarterfinal win over Fremont-Mills on Tuesday.
The senior All-Stater scored 23 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and helped push St. Albert (9-12) into a regional semifinal meeting with Logan-Magnolia on Friday.
Petry suffered a sprained ankle at Atlantic on January 29th, and it had limited her in recent games, including St. Albert’s opening round win over Sidney. The limitations were not on display in their latest regional triumph.
“We didn’t name her a starter until she went through warmups,” Wettengel added. “I knew it was a possibility, but I wanted to see how it felt tonight.”
Petry was key in an opening 8-0 run and a 9-2 stretch that closed the first half. Allison Narmi joined her in double figures with 10 points while Lauren Williams had eight points and 10 boards.
“(The ankle) felt really good,” Petry added. “I’ve been practicing, and it’s been feeling really good. It was just a matter of me getting back on it and getting it strengthened up.”
While Petry was handling things on the offensive end and on the glass, Coach Wettengel was particularly impressed with the team defense on Fremont-Mills freshman point guard Izzy Weldon.
“I thought our key tonight was our defense,” he said. “I thought we caused them a lot of trouble. We knew that we had to focus and concentrate on containing (Weldon). Luckily, I thought we matched up well with Makenna Shepard. That’s quick on quick.”
Weldon scored a team-high nine points for the Knights, but Wettengel felt they played some of their best defense of the year.
“(Weldon) is a great penetrator and a great player,” he added. “I thought the key was moving our feet, getting in lanes and trying to pinch those driving lanes off.”
The Saintes, which qualified for last year’s state tournament, will play their third consecutive postseason road game on Friday at Logan-Magnolia.
“They’re going to be tough,” Wettengel said. “We’ll have to round up some tape and take a look at them the next couple days. They’re always going to be good and tough at home, so we expect another battle.”
View complete video interviews with Coach Wettengel and Petry below.