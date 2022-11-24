(Lenox) -- Lenox senior Trayce Miller entered the 2022 football season as a new face on the offensive line. He ended the season as the 2022 KMAland 8-Player Lineman of the Year.
Miller was one of the road graters up front for a productive Lenox offense that posted an undefeated regular season and appeared in a state semifinal.
"It was a great season," Miller said. "Nobody expected us to make it that far. The wins kept piling, and the confidence kept building."
The Tigers produced over 4,000 offensive yards and scored 79 touchdowns behind the stellar blocking of Miller, Owen Junker, Xavier Adamson, Jake Cox, Caeden David and Samson Adams.
Lenox running back Isaac Grundman claimed KMAland 8-Player Offensive Player of the Year thanks to the beasts that paved the way for his 1,671-yard, 30-touchdown season.
Miller, Adamson and Junker entered the year as new starters, tasked with replacing last year's line of Devin Whipple, Dawson Marshall and Hernan Castor.
"The year started off rough," Miller said. "But we just kept getting better every day."
Two of the Tigers' toughest tests came early in the season with East Mills and Bedford while the new-look offensive line was trying to find its identity.
The Bulldogs and Wolverines' high-powered offenses kept pace with Lenox in the first half of both games, but the Tigers' grueling offensive approach wore down both opponents for wins -- a great microcosm of the Tigers' season.
"It's amazing (wearing teams down)," Miller said. "You could see their confidence wear down."
Miller's size -- 5-foot-11, 205 pounds -- doesn't turn heads on the program, but that didn't matter this season.
"I come in focused," he said. "I make sure I do my assignments. If I do my assignments the whole night, I call that a great night of football. My goal was to not get bullied because I'm a little undersized. I guess I met that goal. I tried to hit them in the face before they hit me."
Miller also added 43.5 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks on the defensive side.
Click below to hear much more with Miller.
PREVIOUS KMALAND 8-PLAYER LINEMAN OF THE YEAR AWARD WINNERS
2021: Adam Perrin, Fremont-Mills
2020: Kale Pevestorf, Coon Rapids-Bayard
2019: Tommy Wilson, Sidney
2018: Tommy Wilson, Sidney