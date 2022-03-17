(KMAland) -- The Pioneer Conference has announced the all-conference girls and boys basketball picks from this past season.
Falls City Sacred Heart’s Erison Vonderschmidt and Rachel Magdanz are joined on the girls first team by Sterling’s Macy Richardson and Lourdes Central Catholic’s Aspen Meyer. Sterling’s Dakotah Ludemann, Olivia Eickhoff of Sacred Heart and Taryn Ottemann from Johnson-Brock landed on the second team.
On the third team, Lourdes Central Catholic’s Sofia Fulton, Sacred Heart’s Jessica Wertenberger and Johnson-Brock’s Audrey Sandfort were honored. Honorable mention went to Sterling’s Lauren Harms, Johnson-Brock’s Brooklyn Behrends and Natalie Knippelmeyer, Sacred Heart’s Lauren Malone and Gracie Ragland of Lourdes Central Catholic.
On the boys side, Lourdes Central Catholic’s Blake Miller, Falls City Sacred Heart’s Jakob Jordan and Brogan Nachtigal and Johnson-Brock’s Caleb Fossenbarger were all picked to the first team. Beau Lee of Lourdes was a second-team choice.
Johnson-Brock’s Nic Parriott, Sterling’s Andrew Richardson and Sacred Heart’s Jake Froeschl all picked up third-team honors. Honorable mentions also went to Carson McAuliffe (Sterling), Evan Keithley (Sacred Heart), Kade Davis (Johnson-Brock) and Zach Tesarek (Lourdes Central Catholic).
View the complete list of honorees below.