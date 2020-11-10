(KMAland) -- The Pioneer Conference has released their end of the season awards for the 2020 volleyball season.
The first-team choices include Falls City Sacred Heart's Erison Vonderschmidt and Johnson-Brock's Jadyn Hahn.
Second-team nods include Aspen Meyer (Lourdes Central Catholic), Macy Richardson (Sterling), Danielle Bippes (Sacred Heart) and Audrey Sandfort (Johnson-Brock).
Sacred Heart's Rachel Magdanz and Lauren Malone were third-team selections, as well as Johnson-Brock's Taylor Buchmeier and Sterling's Lauren Harms.
Gina McGowen (Lourdes), Jordan Koehler (Johnson-Brock) and Ella Wingert (Sterling) were honorable mentions.
The complete teams can be viewed below.