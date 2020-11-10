KMAland Volleyball

(KMAland) -- The Pioneer Conference has released their end of the season awards for the 2020 volleyball season. 

The first-team choices include Falls City Sacred Heart's Erison Vonderschmidt and Johnson-Brock's Jadyn Hahn. 

Second-team nods include Aspen Meyer (Lourdes Central Catholic), Macy Richardson (Sterling), Danielle Bippes (Sacred Heart) and Audrey Sandfort (Johnson-Brock).

Sacred Heart's Rachel Magdanz and Lauren Malone were third-team selections, as well as Johnson-Brock's Taylor Buchmeier and Sterling's Lauren Harms.

Gina McGowen (Lourdes), Jordan Koehler (Johnson-Brock) and Ella Wingert (Sterling) were honorable mentions. 

The complete teams can be viewed below. 

Download PDF 2020 Pioneer Conference VB Awards

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.