(KMAland) -- Drake will not have a football season this year.
That was made official Friday morning with the Pioneer Football League announcing the cancellation of the 2020 season.
PFL officials cite challenges related to team travel, as well as difficulties meeting applicable state, local and institutional health requirements and COVID-19 mitigation strategies as reasonings for the decision.
Football programs in the PFL impacted by this decision include Butler, Davidson, Dayton, Drake, Marist, Morehead State, University of San Diego, Stetson and Valparaiso.