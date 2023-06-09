(Leon) -- An experienced pitching rotation has produced success for Central Decatur baseball.
The Cardinals are 7-3 after starting the year at 0-2 with losses to I-35 and Grand View Christian.
"It took us a few games to get rolling and find ourselves," Central Decatur head coach Shane Akers said. "We had different guys playing different places. Once that got rolling, our defense played well, our pitchers threw strikes and our bats competed."
The Cardinals have won four in a row and are 3-0 this week, with victories over Moravia, Southwest Valley and Pleasantville. Akers feels his team's consistency on the mound has been the key to their recent win streak.
Jackson Cornett and Spencer Smith lead the rotation. Cornett has struck out 37 batters while boasting a 4.29 ERA in 16 1/3 innings, and Smith has a 1.75 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 12 innings. Landon McKillip (15 2/3 IP, 1.79 ERA, 15 K) and Jaydan Broich (10 IP, 2.10 ERA) complete the rotation.
"Last couple of years, we struggled with walks and free bases," Akers said. "Our pitchers are giving us shots to be in games. (Throwing strikes) has been huge. We're attacking. We're not afraid to keep hitters off-balance and play the game within the game."
Offensively, Smith (.419, 14 RBI), Kale Rockhold (.406, 12 RBI), Landon McKillip (.344), Kalvin Brown (.265, 7 RBI), Lane Leeper (.259, 4 RBI), Broich (.222, 5 RBI), Cannon Rivera (.222, 7 RBI), Dean Layton (.161, 6 RBI) and Creyton Ogier (.143, 3 RBI) complete the lineup that consists of players from both Central Decatur and Lamoni.
"We've always talked about finding a way to get on base," Akers said. "Our guys do that. When guys like (Rockhold, McKillip and Smith) are hitting well, it makes it easier to score runs."
Central Decatur is back in action Friday afternoon against Bedford. They'll face Hinton as part of the ACGC Tournament on Saturday. The Cardinals have five games next week: Moulton-Udell, Martensdale-St. Marys, Des Moines Christian, Lenox and Wayne.
"The biggest thing is having a selfless mindset no matter the job," Akers said. "We talk about playing for each other. When you play five, six or seven games a week, no one person can carry you."
Hear the full interview with Coach Akers below.