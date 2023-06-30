(Afton) -- East Union baseball enters the Class 1A postseason as one of KMAland's hottest teams.
The Eagles (10-12) won their final three regular season games -- over Martensdale-St. Marys, Murray & Essex. They have also won five of their last six to create the winningest season the program has had in the Bound era.
"We're playing some good baseball," East Union head coach Nate McCullough said. "Things are starting to come together. The biggest thing has been our pitching. Our staff has done a good job throwing strikes and put themselves in position to go deep into games."
Austin Lack and Seth Hudson have been the co-aces for the Eagles.
"They're being efficient," McCullough said. "But they're completely different pitchers. Both understand how to set hitters up and work around baserunners."
Lack has a 1.49 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings.
"He's a two-pitch pitcher," McCullough said. "Fastball, curveball. He throws hard. He gets after it, and his curveball is sharp."
Hudson -- a lefty -- has thrown 46 innings with a 1.83 ERA and 62 strikeouts.
"He can throw about five or six different pitches," McCullough said. "Everything he throws goes in a different direction. He likes to hit his spot and move the ball around. He's the all-around type."
Limiting the mistakes that cost the Eagles games early in the season has also played a hand in their recent success.
"A lot of the close games came down to one play or missed opportunity," McCullough said. "Every night is a learning opportunity to figure out what went wrong. In the losses, there were some opportunities we didn't take advantage of. That's what we drove home with the team."
The Eagles hit .275 as a team. Josh Lopez leads the bats with a .421 average and 28 RBI. Cameron Wethington, Ronnie Brown, Terrian Islas, Fischer Buffington, Rason Grail, Omar Lara and Logan Findley also contribute to a gritty East Union lineup.
"We grind," McCullough said. "Everyday, somebody new goes 2-for-3 or comes up with a big hit. And somebody new has a bad day every day. We've been consistently inconsistent."
Consistency is key for East Union Saturday when they face Bedford in a Class 1A District 12 opener. The Bulldogs won a 3-2 nail-biter in their first meeting on June 6th. An untimely error played a role in Bedford scoring the winning run that night.
"It's the little things," McCullough said. "We needed to finish that play. We gave that one away."
To get this one, McCullough expects his team will need solid pitching and minimal mistakes. He also anticipates another low-scoring fair.
"We need to scratch out runs when we can," he said. "It's going to be one of those old-school National League style games. We'll have to move runners around and have good situational offense."
