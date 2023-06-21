(Sergeant Bluff) -- Sergeant Bluff-Luton baseball has used veteran pitching and efficient defense to put itself near the top of a loaded Missouri River Activities Conference.
"I think we're having a really good season," Sergeant Bluff-Luton head coach Matt Nelson said on Wednesday's sports feature. "We've hung around third or fourth place in the conference. We have a lot of good teams (in the MRAC). We get good competition every Tuesday and Thursday and try to challenge ourselves on the weekend."
The Warriors (18-9) challenged themselves at last weekend's Battle of the Bluffs with a win over Glenwood and a loss to ADM.
"We've been fortunate enough to get into the Battle of the Bluffs for the last four or five years," Nelson said. "Against ADM, we had a couple of bad innings and decided to leave runners on. You can't do that against good teams, but we felt good about the weekend."
Pitching and defense have been Sergeant Bluff-Luton's staples this year.
"I've been pleased with the pitching," Nelson said. "That's the pride of our program. Defensively, we've made quite a few plays."
The Warriors have a 2.27 team ERA. Tylar Lutgen (36 IP, 3.11 ERA, 27 K), Tanner Kleene (29 IP, 1.69 ERA, 23 K), Brody Blake (27 2/3 IP, 3.04 ERA, 22 K), Brayden Kerr (26 IP, 2.39 ERA, 19 K), Scott Kroll (26 1/3 IP, 2.15 ERA, 18 K) and Hunter Echter (19 1/3 IP, 1.45 ERA, 25 K) have been the featured arms.
"The goal is to get strike one first," Nelson said. "Our guys have done a good job at that. We don't give up a lot of walks. It's hard for teams to score runs if they just get hits. We give our pitchers a lot of freedom. We want them to have freedom and comfortability."
The offense has been senior-laden. Seniors Drake Van Meter (.393, 15 RBI), Easton Wheeler (.324, 8 RBI), Carter Brown (.321, 25 RBI) and Will Larimer (.289, 13 RBI) are at the top of the hitting statistics for the Warriors.
"Those seniors have become mini coaches to this year's sophomores and freshmen," Nelson said. "They've taught them how to go about the approach, mental process and responding to failure. I've been happy with how our seniors have taken that role."
The Warriors have made two state tournaments in the past four years. The blueprint to make state is there. The Warriors just have to follow it. Coach Nelson feels this year's team must lean on its consistent defense and shore up its offense.
"We have to continue with our strong defense," Nelson said. "We've got outs when we needed. It's just about coming up with that big hit. It's something we talk to our kids about. It's easy to get a base hit when you're up 5-0, but who's going to get that base hit in the bottom of the fifth when we're down one?"
The Warriors return to action on Wednesday against West Delaware. Hear the full interview with Coach Nelson below.