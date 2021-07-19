(Mount Ayr) -- The Mount Ayr baseball team is one of the final 16 in Class 1A for the second consecutive year. And they can thank a stout pitching rotation.
"We are very excited about that," Coach Chris Elwood said. "We've had a great season overall and have played well in the postseason."
The Raiders (21-4) reached the Class 1A Substate 5 Final with an 8-2 win over Martensdale-St. Marys in a district final on Saturday night. The win was their second over the POI foe this season and avenged last year's substate loss to the Blue Devils.
"We played them early in the season and lost 6-3," Elwood said. "We didn't do a good job of putting the ball in play with runners in scoring position. The last two times we played them, we did a much better job of that and scored runs."
While the offense scratched runs across, the Raiders' pitching staff has made it hard for their opponents to do so all season.
The Raiders' rotation has a team ERA of 1.52 in 152 innings this season, the third-best in 1A. Junior Jace Grose leads has a 3-0 record, 0.66 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 21 1/3 innings while Jaixen Frost (2-2, 0.74 ERA, 47 K), Jaydon Knight (7-1, 1.63 ERA, 64 K), Briar Knapp (5-1, 2.08 ERA, 40 K) and Dawson Swank (3-0, 2.39 ERA, 27 K) have proved to be tough to hit against, too.
"Our pitching has been outstanding," Elwood said. "We have as much depth as anybody on the mound. We feel like we have five guys we could give the ball to on any given night and have confidence in. It's a huge advantage in the pitch-count era to have five guys we can roll out there."
Offensively, Frost leads the way with a state-best .632 average. Frost also has 47 RBI and eight home runs. Erik Trujillo, Grose, Swank, Adler Shay, Knapp, Knight, Ryce Reynolds, Trae Ehlen and Keaton White have been staples in the lineup this year, too.
"Our bats have improved since the beginning of the season," Elwood said. "We've hit well all year, but we've cut down on the strikeouts and done the little things to take advantage of opportunities."
The Raiders' 22nd victory would result in a state tournament appearance for the second time in school history and first since 2007. However, they must get past New London to do so in a Class 1A Substate 5 Final at Oskaloosa on Tuesday night..
The Tigers (25-1) come in on a seven-game win streak and hit .378 as a team -- third-best in Class 1A. On the mound, New London owns a 1.57 ERA, the fourth-best in Class 1A. While the stats are impressive, that's about all the Raiders know about their most important adversary of the season.
"I know very little about them," Coach Elwood said. "We'll just do our best on Tuesday night."
If the Raiders are to return to state, Elwood feels the keys could come from places other than their stellar pitching rotation.
"We will have to be sharp on defense and make plays behind our pitcher," he said. "We also need to have quality at-bats and put the ball in play."
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Elwood.