(Conception Junction) -- Platte Valley baseball is one of the final four teams remaining in Missouri Class 1 for a second consecutive year.
This time, Coach Zach Dyer's squad hopes for a better result.
"It's great to be back," Dyer said. "This was a team goal. We're fortunate to return eight of our nine starters. We're happy to be there, but we're not finished."
Platte Valley's postseason path featured district wins over Nodaway Valley and Rock Port, followed by state tournament victories over Gilman City (5-1) and Green City (5-4). They led 4-0 against Green City before the Gophers stormed back and knotted the game at 4. Platte Valley ultimately plated the final run to move into the semifinals.
"We've been resilient throughout the playoffs," Dyer said. "A lot of kids would have quit after giving up the lead. Not these guys. They've worked too hard. The core of this group has been together for four years."
Platte Valley has five seniors that have set the tone this season: Memphis Bliley, Wyatt Miller, Matt Jermain, Trevor Weir and Carter Luke.
Bliley has been their ace on the mound this year, but the supporting cast has complemented him well.
"We've been deeper with our pitching rotation," Dyer said. "Memphis hasn't had to pitch all the big games. Brandon McQueen and Wyatt Miller have stepped up."
Platte Valley (19-2) made the semifinals last year but lost to St. Elizabeth in the semifinals and Northeast in the consolation game.
"We'll focus on one pitch and inning at a time," Dyer said. "We've talked about this opportunity. I don't think these boys are going to overlook any team."
Platte Valley faces Community in the state semifinals Monday afternoon in Ozark. The Trojans come into the matchup at 19-5.
"I don't know much," Dyer said about Community. "I've seen their GameChanger account. It looks like they have two solid pitchers. It's a great opportunity for our guys. We're more worried about us as a team. We just need to focus on what we can do, not who they are. We need to execute down the stretch."
Hear the full interview with Coach Dyer below.