(Conception Junction) -- It's taken more heroics than Coach Zach Dyer preferred, but the Platte Valley (MO) baseball team is in the Class 1 state semifinals.
"It means a lot," said Coach Dyer. "One of our goals was to make it to Springfield. We had our eyes set on this, so we just had to stay locked in and focus on our goal."
Platte Valley (18-2) reached the semifinals with a dramatic 4-2 win over North Shelby in the quarterfinals.
"We stuck together," Dyer said. "We made some mistakes in the outfield, but our team is full of encouraging guys. Lane Acklin came back after an error and made one of the biggest plays of the game with a throw-out at home in the bottom of the sixth to change the game."
Nail-biting wins are nothing new to Platte Valley's postseason run. They reached the state tournament with a thrilling, 3-2, 10-inning win over St. Joseph Christian in a district final.
"I think they've cut off about 10 years of my life," Dyer joked. "But it speaks volumes to the kinds of kids we have and how we've fought the entire game."
Memphis Bliley leads Platte Valley's experienced core at the plate and on the mound.
Bliley is hitting .500 with 21 RBI. He also has a 0.35 ERA with 87 strikeouts in 40 innings of work this year.
Elsewhere offensively, Wyatt Miller (.341, 18 RBI), Matt Jermain (.340, 12 RBI), Brandon McQueen (.333, 9 RBI) and Trevor Weir (.241, 12 RBI) have led the way.
"We don't drop off anywhere one through nine," Dyer said. "There's not any holes in our lineup."
Miller (2-0, 1.50 ERA, 17 strikeouts) and Jermain (3-0, 2.10 ERA and 18 strikeouts) have joined Bliley on the bump to form a salty trio.
"We're confident in their ability to throw strikes," Dyer said. "Memphis does a great job of getting hitters in bad situations."
Platte Valley wants to use their experienced offense and stingy pitching in Monday's state semifinal against St. Elizabeth.
The Hornets (16-6) have outscored their state tournament opponents 24-0 and have won their five postseason games by a combined 57-6.
"I don't know much about them, but they're a team that has been down here before," Dyer said.
While St. Elizabeth has been dominant, Platte Valley has been resilient, so they aren't scared heading into Monday night's clash in Ozark.
"I like our chances with our guys," Dyer said. "We need to play a clean game and put baserunners on. In high school, you never know what will happen when you put the ball in play."
