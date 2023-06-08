(Ashland) -- Ashland-Greenwood graduate and Platte Valley baseball standout Cade Bridges is excited to focus on one side of the ball with Doane as he begins his collegiate career.
“Instead of worrying about splitting practices, throwing a bullpen in the first half and working on the tee or soft toss the second half, I can just focus strictly on pitching” Bridges told KMA Sports. “It should benefit me more than doing the two-way.”
Bridges, who was an All-KMAland Nebraska Baseball choice this past season, struck out 51 batters and posted a 2.60 ERA in 37 2/3 innings while leading the Patriots to the state tournament in his senior year.
“My family has always been a Doane family,” Bridges said. “My parents went there, and it was kind of the best fit overall for me. My mom and dad made me go on the visit, but I knew when I got there it this was the right spot for me.”
Bridges says that he did consider several other schools, including some at the Division II level before choosing the Great Plains Athletic Conference stalwart.
“A big thing for me was going somewhere we had a chance to win something big,” he said. “I think Doane has that. The last couple years they’ve been in the opening round of the NAIA World Series. They have that winning culture, and I got along great with the coaches. My visit wasn’t awkward. A lot of the visits I went on it kind of was like going through the motions, but when I went (to Doane) it was a pretty special visit.”
Listen to much more with Bridges on his college decision in the audio file below.