(Conception Junction) -- The Platte Valley boys basketball team has won 11 in a row and are 15-1 on the season.
“I think we’ve continued to get better throughout the year,” Coach Tim Jermain told KMA Sports on Wednesday’s Upon Further Review. “We had some injuries coming out of football, and we’re kind of still working some of those guys back in. We returned a bunch of guys that played the last couple years, and that experience has definitely helped us.”
Junior Alex Mattson and seniors Memphis Bliley and Matt Jermain lead the team in scoring, but there are a number of others on the Platte Valley roster that can step up and score in double figures on any given night.
“It’s a great mesh,” Coach Jermain said. “They understand when you’re one-person dominant it’s a little easier to focus on that one person and try to stop them. Our kids understand that if they focus on trying to stop one or two of us, there’s a couple more that can really step up and score. Our balance has been our strength.”
Junior Brandon McQueen and senior Carter Luke are the other two starters while sophomore Justin Miller comes off the bench and has the team’s highest individual scoring total on the season. Senior Wyatt Miller, juniors Lucas Terry and Luke Acklin, sophomores Tucker Klamm, Brody Staples, Xavier Middleton and Landon Wiederholt and freshmen Jared Mason, Andrew Mattson and Ryan Langford are also on the Platte Valley roster this season.
The only loss of the season for Coach Jermain’s team came in early December at Maryville. Jermain says his team learned plenty about themselves in the loss.
“I told the team after the game I wish we could play them about every three weeks,” he said. “They taught us a lot, defensively, and I think it helped us get a lot better. We found out we’ve got to keep people out of the lane and keep people from getting shots. That game did us a lot of good, even though it was a loss.”
Also in the mix of the season, Platte Valley has already captured tournaments at Albany and Stanberry and will play in the North Platte Tournament next week. Coach Jermain believes those kinds of in-season tournaments get his team prepared for district play.
“You have to be able to turn around and play on short rest some times,” he said. “I thought the Stanberry Tournament was a quality tournament. We just played pretty solid through the tournament, and we continued defensively to move in the right direction. We talk about being greedy and playing each possession like you are behind and concentrating on that.”
Platte Valley will be back in action on Friday night at North Nodaway before beginning the North Platte Tournament next week. In the final stretch of the season, they will finish out the 275 Conference slate.
“We still have a bulk of our conference season in front of us,” Coach Jermain said. “That’s one of the goals. We want to do well in conference, and we still control what happens to us in conference. I think defensively is somewhere we need to go and get better. There’s a lot of things we can execute better and just continuing to improve the little things. I think we do some of the big things pretty well, but fine-tuning and doing all the little things and making the right decisions (will be key).”
Listen to the complete interview with Coach Jermain below.