(Conception Junction) -- The first year of the Platte Valley boys cross country program will end with a trip to the state meet.
"It's such an exciting accomplishment for our guys," said Coach Julie McConkey. "It's something we set as a goal at the start of the state season. We are looking forward to the state meet."
The co-op of South Nodaway and Jefferson is nothing new. They've shared football for several years and recently started sharing other sports such as basketball and softball.
"The group is a fantastic group," McConkey said. "I think the boys have made it a competitive, good-natured event for all of them."
Platte Valley claimed second at the Class 1A district meet in St. Joseph..
"It was an exciting atmosphere," McConkey said. "We had previously run on the course twice, so that was a nice advantage for us. We had a lot of support, and the kids thrive on that support."
Micah Wolf led the charge for Platte Valley with an eighth-place finish.
"He's been our team leader this year," McConkey said. "He's our fastest runner and a vocal team leader. He was successful in track, and we saw him come into his leadership role during that and carried it over into the cross country season. The guys look up to him, and he has done a good job. I've been proud of the improvement I've seen from him this year."
Ethan Holtman, Justin Miller, Jacob Peery and Logan Peery ran for Platte Valley at their district meet.
"We keep getting PR after PR," said McConkey. "They continued to improve throughout the season, and that's what we wanted. There have been some great performances individually. Every one of them is doing a great job."
The boys and Platte Valley's girls qualifier -- Andrea Riley -- now prepare for Saturday's Class 1 race at Columbia. McConkey admits they haven't put much thought into goals yet, but will have a plan.
"We will have some discussions," she said. "We'll head out on Friday, have a good team outing and look to be very competitive on Saturday."
Check out the full interview from Coach McConkey below.