(Conception Junction) -- Platte Valley football has turned heads on their way to an impressive season. Now they hope to keep their season alive when they face East Atchison for the second time in the last month.
Coach Johnnie Silkett's team extended their season last week with a 70-34 victory over North Andrew behind 410 team rushing yards on 40 totes. While the run game was effective, Silkett credits the defense as the difference-maker.
"We found out really quickly if they could push us off the ball," he said. "It was clear right away they were not going to push us back. That gave us a clue of what was going to happen. When we can pursue it well, we feel pretty confident we can do what we want to do all night long."
Platte Valley (8-2) doesn't mask their style. It's not flashy, but it's physical and has been effective. It also tends to work well in the postseason.
"Our kids feed off that," Silkett said. "Our kids are hard-nosed and love to learn how to get better. This style gets everybody going. We know we aren't going to get a lot of yards in the A-gaps, but we dish out a lot of punishment, and our kids feed off that."
The Platte Valley football program was 7-53 from 2016 to 2020. They've bettered that win total alone in 2021 thanks to victories over Mound City, Nodaway Valley, Albany, Southwest Livingston, DeKalb, Stewartsville and East Atchison.
"It's great to see these kids have that success," he said. "But we don't look at the big picture. We look at what we can do to improve at the individual level and make sure that fits what we are doing as a team. We are dangerous when we play together and can be easily beaten when we aren't playing together."
The success likely wasn't expected by many in the summer when Silkett wasn't hired until early August.
"Our kids had to learn a whole new offense and defense," he said. "Fortunately, we don't have a lot of plays, but they have a lot of confidence in those plays. We've grown so much. When kids have confidence, they go 100 miles per hour, and we have confidence. That's the mentality we approach with."
Part of their confidence comes from a 28-26 win over East Atchison on October 15th after the Wolves raced to a 20-0 lead.
"Coach (Aaron) Behrens is a great coach," Silkett said. "He's gonna have new wrinkles for us. He's prepared to do some things we haven't seen, and we are doing the same thing."
If the game comes down to physicality, Silkett likes his team's chances.
"It comes down to who wins in the trenches," he said. "Win in the trenches, not make mistakes and make tackles. If we do what we do, play one play at a time, play with confidence, go hard and not worry about the results. We are going to live in the moment, play crazy hard and let the chips fall where they may."
Hear live play-by-play from East Atchison/Platte Valley on the KMAX-Stream Friday night with Trevor Maeder and Casey Martin. Check out the full interview with Coach Silkett below.