(Conception Junction, MO) -- Missouri Class 1 girls basketball two-time defending state champion Platte Valley has poised itself for another special run with a stellar start to the 2022-23 campaign.
Platte Valley holds an 8-2 record at the holiday break, with its only losses coming to schools multiple classes larger, Maryville and Tipton.
“I really feel like we were in position to be successful in both of those [losses],” Platte Valley head coach Tyler Pedersen said. “We probably could’ve made some plays down the stretch that could’ve changed the outcome for us, but we definitely learn from situations like that.”
Platte Valley was the Class 1 runner-up in 2020, before winning back-to-back state titles in 2021 and 2022. As is typical in the world of sports, success like that leads to high expectations.
Losing early in the season relieves some of that pressure and allows Platte Valley to pinpoint areas that need improvement.
“Sometimes you can make some of the same mistakes and win by 20 or 30, and then you talk to your players about making that adjustment and they look at us like, ‘well, we won by 30,’” Pedersen said. “So, sometimes that message is a little bit easier received by the players [after a loss]. I have a really good group of girls who are coachable all the time. We want to improve every practice and every game, and I think that’s a mentality that really starts with the leadership on our team.”
Two of those leaders also happen to be Platte Valley’s leading scorers and a pair of all-state players in Maggie Collins and Brylie Angle.
Collins is averaging 15.6 points per game, with Angle not far behind at 13.8 points per game. The pair also has a combined true shooting clip of 57.5 percent through the first 10 games of the season.
“Anytime you can bring returning all-state players back, it’s definitely a benefit,” Pedersen said. “It’s kind of a process every year, because Brylie’s role this year is different from what it was last year. Maggie’s playing a role similar to what she has in the past, but there are just other dynamics that are different. It’s a process for those players to learn and adjust and try to figure out what their role is on this team. We really ask them to score the basketball for us and they require a lot of attention from the other team’s defenses.”
With Collins and Angle pouring in buckets, Platte Valley has hung its hat on stifling defense this season, allowing just 31.1 points per game.
“Early in the season, you build your defense and try to get your defense playing at its best,” Pedersen said. “I’ve been fortunate in the past several years to have players who take a lot of pride on that side of the basketball. Defense comes down to just a lot of effort, really. If you have players who have that mindset, defense is gonna travel with you every night.”
Platte Valley has become Missouri Class 1’s premier girls basketball program over the past half-decade, and with that, comes a target on its back.
“I think you gotta take a lot of pride in that, but you can’t sit back and enjoy it too much,” Pedersen said. “We’ve had that past success, but that’s really just past success. This [2022-23] team really hasn’t accomplished anything yet. We’re gonna get everyone’s best effort. There’s gonna be teams who wanna come in and beat Platte Valley because they wanna get established. With that understanding, you take some pride in it, but you can’t think about it too much. You think about the process, what it takes and what’s gotten us there and the little details of the offense and defense that really set us apart.”
Platte Valley hits the hardwood again for a road date with Stewartsville-Osborn Jan. 3 at 6 P.M.
Hear the full interview with Pedersen from Friday’s sports feature below.