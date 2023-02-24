(Conception Junction) -- Rock Port gave Platte Valley all they could handle, but Platte Valley had too much firepower down the stretch of Friday night's Class 1 District 16 final.
Platte Valley (26-2) blew the game open with a clutch final frame to post a 59-43 win over Rock Port (17-9) on KMA-FM 99.1. Friday's victory was much tighter than Platte Valley's 65-42 on January 31st.
"They gave us a battle," Platte Valley head coach Tim Jermain said. "I thought we played tight. Give credit to them. They did a lot of good things."
Rock Port stayed afloat, trailing 15-12 after one quarter and 27-24 at halftime. Platte Valley grew their lead to 41-33 after three quarters. They patiently added to their advantage throughout the final frame.
"The first half, we were tentative," Jermain said. "At halftime, I didn't see any nerves or anything. I just saw a focused group. We needed things to happen, and we did a great job of making things happen."
Alex Mattson starred for Platte Valley with 22 points. Mattson benefited from the extra attention put on guard Matt Jermain, who finished with 10 points.
"We have six, seven or eight shooters," Mattson said. "When the floor opens up, it's easy to get to the basket. We knew they were going to play me one-on-one. Coaches told me to be aggressive. That's all I did."
"Alex had a great game," Coach Jermain said. "I thought he did a good job of attacking the inside of their zone. It's a luxury to have somebody you can put at the high post like (Mattson). He's a tough matchup for teams."
Justin Miller added 10 vital points from his sixth-man role.
"They usually focus on Alex, Matt and Memphis (Bliley)," Miller said. "When they collapse, they kick out. My goal is to try to make shots. I think I did pretty good shooting, but there's always room for improvement."
"He's accepted his role," Jermain said. "He comes in and does what he needs to do. He does a lot of great things."
Aidan Burke led Rock Port's efforts with 17 points, while Micah Makings totaled eight points for the Blue Jays.
Platte Valley now turns its attention to Monday's Class 1 state sectional meeting with Winston in St. Joseph.
"These kids have played together for three years," Jermain said. "They enjoy each other. That makes it fun to be around each other. We have to take care of the basketball, defend and keep playing the way we play."
Click below to view full interviews with Mattson, Miller and Coach Jermain.