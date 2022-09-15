(Conception Junction) -- Platte Valley's expected dream season has lived up to the hype through the first three games.
Coach Johnnie Silkett's squad has stormed to a 3-0 start with wins over Mound City, Rock Port and South Holt while outscoring their opponents 158-44.
Their dominance has earned them a No. 4 rating in the Missouri 8-Player Media Poll.
"We're just taking it one day at a time," Coach Silkett said. "We're trying to keep our kids healthy. We're moving forward step-by-step and letting the process take us where it may."
"The process" took Platte Valley to a 52-0 win over Nodaway Valley last week.
"We were prepared," Silkett said. "We had a great week of practice. We had to be patient early because sometimes teams throw stuff at us that we don't see."
Carter Luke ran wild in the win with 198 yards and five touchdowns on 17 carries.
"They wanted to take away our A-gap," Silkett said. "They hit us for a loss, but then we hit some big plays. We got him (Luke) rolling."
Friday's rout was Luke's third consecutive game of at least 100 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Luke has posted 462 yards at 12.5 yards per rush while recording 11 touchdowns in the first three games. The senior leads a Platte Valley offense with 101 rushing attempts against only 11 passes.
"It starts up front," Silkett said. "We have an all-state center -- Trevor Weir. We feel we have five guys up front that block in unison, and our backs hit the holes with the right timing. It's all starting to come together. It's not perfect yet, but we're getting closer to what we wanted to look like."
Platte Valley makes no secret about their desire to pound the rock, but utilizing quarterback Aydan Blackford in the passing game is an emphasis.
"We prefer to run the ball, but that doesn't mean we can't continue working on our passing game," Silkett said. "That area has some concern. It's not that we're bad at it. We just don't necessarily have to do it. It's just a matter of us getting more comfortable."
While the offense is coming to form, the defense has picked up where it left off last year. Platte Valley has faced pair of talented rushing attacks in Mound City and Rock Port, but found a way to prevail in rather dominant fashion.
According to Silkett, the defensive key is not overthinking things.
"We're more successful when we simplify things, play base and let our guys run," Silkett said. "We all rally to the ball. Our guys are getting quicker at recognizing their keys. It has a lot to do with experience and good speed. We're excited with our defense and what it does for us. We're versatile. We can play against passing teams and running teams."
Platte Valley returns to action Friday night against South Holt. The Knights are 1-2 after losses to Worth County and East Atchison, but Coach Silkett and company aren't downplaying South Holt's record by any means.
"They're fire ants," he said. "They're everywhere. Defensively, they rally and use great technique. They were one of the most physical teams we played last year. I don't see that being any different. Their record doesn't indicate how they play. If you're not ready to play these guys, you're going to be in for a long night."
Platte Valley's run-first offense puts an emphasis on field position and turnovers. Those two things have gone their way in the first three games. They hope to win those battles again Friday.
"Those are huge things in any game," Silkett said. "If we can be consistent on those things, those are huge for us."
Morgan Guyer has reports from Platte Valley Friday night as part of the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. Tune into KMA's football coverage from 6:20 to midnight on KMA 960 and FM-99.1. Check out the full interview with Coach Silkett below.