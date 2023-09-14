(Conception Junction) -- Platte Valley football continued their early-season success last Friday night on their way to a 60-36 win over Mound City.
The No. 2 ranked team in Missouri Class 8-Player, Platte Valley also owns a tight win over Worth County (38-34) and a rout of Princeton (64-24) in their first three weeks.
“It’s been really good, as far as our growth from this summer and where we’re at now,” Coach Johnnie Silkett told KMA Sports. “We had a lot of inexperienced kids, and they’re making strides every week and getting more confidence. We still have a lot of work to do with our assignments and making sure we’re all on the same page, but we’re making aggressive mistakes a lot of the times.”
There haven’t been too many mistakes at the quarterback position, though, as Aydan Blackford has been explosive and efficient all at the same time. Blackford has completed 21 of his 23 passes this year, and he’s not been alone in stepping up in a big way.
“Senior Brandon McQueen has stepped up defensively and offensively, and Justin Miller got hurt our second game,” Coach Silkett said. “He’s been a great leader for us. When he’s healthy, he’s a dominant force on offense and defense. Landon Wiederholt is holding the offensive line together and getting new guys settled in. Mason Casner is electrifying when he’s in there, and defensively there’s a lot of younger guys stepping up and making their presence known. We are so proud of the progress.”
This Friday night brings another challenge for Platte Valley, as they take on No. 6 ranked Nodaway Valley (3-0), which has been impressive with wins over North Andrew and East Atchison — teams that were ranked at the time of the game.
“They’re big and have some depth with their size,” Coach Silkett said. “(Michael Cook) is an amazing athlete, and he’s a jitterbug. He’s got some power and really hard to get a handle on him. He can break down your defense pretty quickly. He’s one of the best running quarterbacks in the state and will be hard to handle and keep a hold of. (Preston Jenkins) is a big linebacker and fullback that packs a punch.”
Coach Silkett believes the path to a win comes from focusing on being more assignment sound than they have been.
“We also need some of our speed guys back,” he added. “Last week, we played without three of our four spread receivers, so we definitely need some of those guys back to make things go in our favor a little more. I’ve got one back for sure, and that’s going to be a difference maker for us to have more speed on the field.”
Morgan Guyer will have reports from Friday night’s Nodaway Valley/Platte Valley showdown during the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. Listen to all of KMA Sports’ Week 4 coverage on AM 960, FM 99.1 and streaming at kmaland.com.
Check out the full interview with Coach Silkett below.