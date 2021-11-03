(Conception Junction) -- Platte Valley football is one of the hottest teams in Missouri Class 8-Player.
Coach Johnnie Silkett’s team has run off five consecutive wins to take a 7-2 mark into the postseason. Their most recent victory caused quite the stir as they knocked off previously-unbeaten East Atchison to vault into the state rankings at No. 9.
“We started pretty much day one with all new defense and all new offense,” Silkett said. “We just had to buckle down on what we wanted to do and how we wanted to do it. As far as the streak goes, I’ll be honest with you, we were doing the same kind of things we were doing the whole time. We were just getting better at them.”
Much of the success from Platte Valley this season has come on the ground with junior Carter Luke rushing for 1,307 yards and 22 touchdowns while posting eight 100+ yard rushing games this season.
“Carter would have had a big year last year if it wasn’t for a broken bone on the first play of the second game,” Silkett said. “He’s a tremendous athlete and a hard worker in the weight room. He’s a solid kid, and he’s getting better every week in learning how to read his blocks. He can give you a side step or run you over, so it’s pretty hard to get a hold of him in the open field.”
One of Platte Valley’s losses was a COVID-aided 60-12 loss to Rock Port in week two. They dropped a tight week four matchup with 275 co-conference champion South Holt. And then the streak began to earn them a home playoff game with North Andrew (6-4) this Friday.
While the Cardinals were busy holding off Nodaway Valley in their own home playoff game last Friday, Coach Silkett’s team was happy to get a week off to nurse any bumps and bruises.
“It was really good for us,” Silkett said. “We were refocusing in on the fundamentals, and it was a good time for us to get a little bit of a break. We were able to dig deep into film on ourselves and make sure we were doing the little things right.”
With the week off to rest, Coach Silkett hopes his team will be ready for the high-powered rushing attack of the Cardinals.
“On the surface, they’re not a lot different than us,” Silkett said. “What they do, they do really well. Coach (Dwyane) Williams has got those guys really playing hard. They look tremendous. I got to watch them on Friday night, and their offense looks tremendous.
“Defensively, they get after it the whole game, and there’s no let down. The effort from the first quarter to the fourth quarter is consistent. We’ve got our work cut out for us. We’re going to have to focus in on every single play the entire game because these guys will not quit.”
When it comes down to Friday night, Coach Silkett would like to see his kids play within themselves.
“Making sure we are always playing each play the very best we can,” he said. “Going as hard as we can. Making sure the effort is laid out on every single play. We have to be a max effort type team. We can’t put anything on cruise control. We know that about ourselves, and I think that’s something we have to continually be able to do.”
Devin Albertson will be at Platte Valley/North Andrew on Friday night and have a full report on the game at its conclusion on Friday night’s scoreboard show. Listen to the full interview with Coach Silkett below.