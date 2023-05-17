(Conception Junction) -- Mya Wray's freshman season has exceeded her expectations, but she hopes it can get even better this week.
Wray will run in the 1600 and 3200 at the Missouri Class 1 State Track & Field Meet on Friday and Saturday.
"I'm really nervous, but I know it will be OK if I keep doing what I'm doing," Wray said. "The most nervous race is definitely the mile, but I'm also excited to have people pushing me."
Wray shined at Saturday's sectional meet in Plattsburg, winning both races. She ran a 5:30.92 in the 1600 and a 12:21.95 in the 3200.
"If you set out to go for PRs, that pushes me a lot," Wray said. "That's how I push myself when I don't have anyone running with me. It feels really good."
For Wray, her race is all about the start.
"I like to get out fast," she said. "My first lap is usually really fast. I have to maintain a good speed in the middle because I tend to slow down a lot."
Wray confidently entered her freshman track season after an impressive cross country season. Wray ran to a Class 1 state title to lead her team to the championship.
"Cross country is definitely different," Wray said. "But it did help me (with track). (I've learned) how fast to get out. At the beginning of cross country, I had no clue how to do that. Another thing is mentality. Staying positive throughout the whole race has grown on me."
However, winning a title as a freshman puts expectations -- fair or not -- on Wray.
"I feel that," she said. "But I'm excited to have people help push me. I've looked at other times. If I stick with certain people, that should help me a lot. Even if I don't win, a PR would be good."
Regardless of her freshman season ends, Wray has started her prep career off on a high note.
"I didn't think I would be here," she said. "It's really exciting. It gives me motivation to see how much I can improve each year."
Hear more with Wray below.