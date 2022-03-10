(Conception Junction) -- The Platte Valley girls are one of the final four teams remaining in Missouri Class 1 for the third consecutive year.
As Coach Tyler Pedersen's team prepares their title defense, they must first clash with the team they beat in last year's state championship game.
"It's exciting," Pedersen said. "To make a run like this takes a lot of hard work and a little bit of luck. It's special."
Platte Valley (27-1) has grown accustomed to long postseasons and trips to Springfield for the state semifinals. They were the state runner-up in 2020 and captured a state title last season. Coach Pedersen said his team knew they had a good chance of returning this year.
"We were fortunate to bring a large core back from last year," he said. "We brought enough back to have this conversation. When the kids experience how much fun it is, they want it. We talked about how an awesome long-term goal would be to make it back to the Final Four."
Platte Valley earned their most recent trip to Springfield with a gritty 39-33 win over Mercer in a state quarterfinal.
"Credit to Mercer, they got as good as ball pressure as we've had all season," Pedersen said. "As the game went on, we weren't playing free and easy. We had a senior -- Jaclyn Pappert -- step up and score eight of the last nine for us down the stretch. That definitely helped.
Pappert is one of several experienced Platte Valley players that have shined this season, along with Maggie Collins, Brylie Angle and Stephanie Turpin.
"It starts with the leadership we have on our team," Pedersen said. "The girls do a great job of focusing on the game and the moment. And they pull for each other and care for each other. That helps a lot, too."
Platte Valley enters the state semifinals with the hopes of repeating as champions, but their first test is the team they beat for last year's title: Leeton.
The Lady Bulldogs (24-2) are back in Springfield and likely eyeing revenge after a 56-44 loss to Platte Valley a year ago.
"They brought everyone back," Pedersen said. "They like to pressure, trap, scramble and create havoc."
Platte Valley has relied on their stellar post play all season. Beating Leeton's pressure defense with efficient play in the paint might be the difference on Friday.
"They get you playing fast, and you have to make decisions on good shots," Pedersen said. "We just need to focus, do what we do and play the game we've played all season long."
Leeton/Platte Valley is a 4 p.m. tip on Friday. Check out the full interview with Coach Pedersen below.