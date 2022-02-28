(KMAaland) -- Four Platte Valley girls basketball standouts collected Class 1 District 16 first-team selections on Monday.
Those nods went to Maggie Collins, Jaclyn Pappert, Brylie Angle and Stephanie Turpin while South Holt's Rayleigh Guyer was also a first-team choice.
Jacquelyn Cline (North Nodaway), Sarah Langford (Platte Valley), Chloee Prussman (South Holt), Saryn Brown (North Nodaway) and Sydney Meadows (Mound City) were second-team selections.
Platte Valley's Tyler Pedersen was named the District Coach of the Year.
On the boys side, Tony Osburn (Mound City), Wil Young (Mound City), Aydan Gladstone (Worth County), Holden Farmer (Rock Port) and Memphis Billey (Platte Valley) were the first-team honorees.
Dylan McIntyre (Northeast Nodaway), Jackson Runde (Worth County), Matt Jermain (Platte Valley), Ben Boswell (Northeast Nodaway) and Brendan Tubbs (Mound City) gained second-team selections.
Mound City's Ryan Osburn was named Coach of the Year.