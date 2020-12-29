(Conception Junction) -- The Platte Valley girls have passed every test to date with flying colors behind a frugal defense.
"It was a great first portion of the season," Coach Tyler Pedersen said. "The way 2020 has been -- never knowing if you'll be able to play game to game -- we are just taking it one game at a time and having fun, but it's been a great opening chapter."
One year removed from a state semifinal trip, Platte Valley is currently 8-0 on the season with victories over Albany, South Harrison (twice), Pattonsburg, Maryville, West Nodaway, North Andrew and Rock Port, where they have held opponents to 22.8 points per game.
"It starts with our defense," Pedersen said. "I have a group of girls that are committed on that side of the ball. They really feed off extra possessions and creating turnovers. If you are playing good defense and creating extra possessions, things will go well for you."
Their 53-50 victory over Maryville on December 11th is their most impressive one to date, as they edged the Spoofhounds, who were a Class 3 quarterfinalist last year, despite a 32-point performance from Kansas State commit Serena Sundell.
"Anytime you beat a team the caliber that Maryville is, you can be proud of that," Pedersen said. "We came ready to compete and played with the confidence that we could beat a team like that."
Coach Pedersen also uses their bout with Maryville as a learning lesson, too.
"Playing Maryville for us is a great experience because there are so many times that we will point back to that game," he said. "Going against a player like Serena Sundell, she requires so much attention. It's just a great experience for us to play a team like that."
Seniors Malia Collins and Paige West have been the leaders for Coach Pedersen's squad. Collins' spark has particularly come on the defensive end.
"A lot of times, Malia draws the other team's best perimeter player," he said. "She does a great job of staying in front of her man and puts us in situations where we don't have to stay in front all of the time."
Stephanie Turpin has been the floor general for Platte Valley.
"She does such a great job of getting the ball and looking down the floor," Pedersen said.
Jaclyn Pappert, Brylie Angle and Maggie Collins have also been key in a well-rounded lineup with three players averaging nine points per game.
"It's really a team effort," Pedersen said. "That's probably what's been the most fun thing about this team. We don't have selfish players. They want what is best for the team."
Platte Valley will resume action on January 5th against a salty DeKalb team that is also undefeated. In the meantime, they will also try to find ways to get better.
"I think any coach would say that communication can always be better," Pedersen said. "The other question mark I have is if we are still capable of maintaining that defensive intensity when we aren't shooting the ball well. Now we are going to really start trying to gain some momentum and some confidence, so we can make that final run."
The complete interview with Coach Pedersen can be heard below.