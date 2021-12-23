(Conception Junction) -- The Platte Valley girls basketball team closed 2021 without a loss, running their win streak to 40 consecutive games.
When the ball drops on New Year's Day, it will have been 659 days since their last loss -- a defeat to Walnut Grove in the 2020 state championship game on March 13th, 2020. However, Coach Tyler Pedersen says his team pays no attention to the remarkable streak or the target on their back from being the defending Class 1 state champion.
"Hopefully, we aren't thinking about that or worrying about it," he said. "We try to play to our ability every second of every game. We hold ourselves to our standard regardless of the other stuff. I think we do get team's best efforts, but if we approach that the right way, it's only going to make us better."
Coach Pedersen's team is 9-0 with wins over Mid-Buchanan, Albany, Princeton, Stanberry, South Harrison, Maryville, Nodaway Valley, Wellington-Napoleon and Rock Port by an average of 31.8 points per game.
"It was a great first chapter of the season," he said. "The girls worked hard in practice, and we continue to improve."
Platte Valley hasn't missed a beat despite losing a handful of contributors from last year's team.
"It was a big question mark I had," Pedersen said. "The girls stepping into the new leadership roles hadn't been leaders before, but I think it speaks to the leadership we've had in the past. They prepared those next girls up. I feel like that's the case there."
One thing Platte Valley carried over from last year's dominance is their strong post play, led by all-state players Maggie Collins and Jaclyn Pappert.
"We try to play off our strengths," Pedersen said. "Teams key on them, so we've seen different styles and approaches."
Stephanie Turpin and Brylie Angle have also been quality pieces for Platte Valley's offense.
The defense has been a pleasant surprise for the defending champs. They've held opponents to only 23.4 points per game and surrendered more than 30 points only once.
"We lost some athletic guards in Malia Collins and Paige West," Pedersen said. "There are questions when you lose those kinds of players on the defensive side. I was concerned with how well we would guard the ball. So I challenged the girls at the start of the season. I've seen 100 percent buy-in on that side of the basketball, and our defense is getting better and better."
Platte Valley returns to action on January 4th at DeKalb.
"Right now, it's about the players getting some time off," Pedersen said. "Basketball can be a long season. We'll enjoy the time off and start back with practice on Monday. At that point, we'll start building for that next chapter."
Check out the full interview with Coach Pedersen below.