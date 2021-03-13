Platte Valley wins the ship
Buy Now
Photo: Joe Andrews

(Springfield) -- The Platte Valley girls concluded their undefeated season with a state championship behind a 56-44 victory over Leeton in a Class 1 state final. 

"We kept battling," Coach Tyler Pedersen said. 

The state title for Platte Valley comes one year after a heartbreaking loss to Walnut Grove in the state final.

"That left a taste in our mouth," Pedersen said. "We were really hungry." 

Maggie Collins led Platte Valley (31-0) with a team-high 19 points. Collins was a clutch 7 of 10 from the free-throw line and hauled in eight rebounds. 

Malia Collins scored nine. Brylie Angle added seven off the bench.

Platte Valley trailed 21-17 after one, led 26-25 at the half and took a 41-37 lead into the fourth. 

In the fourth, they outscored Leeton 15-8 to ice the victory and title. 

"We got some transition points on our defense," Pedersen said of their fourth-quarter run. "We continued to battle on the defensive side, when we converted on the offensive side, we were able to extend." 

The victory brings a perfect ending to a perfect season for Platte Valley. 

"It was a journey," Pedersen said. "It's going to be fun to look back on in time." 

A complete interview with Coach Pedersen can be viewed below. 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.