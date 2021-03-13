(Springfield) -- The Platte Valley girls concluded their undefeated season with a state championship behind a 56-44 victory over Leeton in a Class 1 state final.
"We kept battling," Coach Tyler Pedersen said.
The state title for Platte Valley comes one year after a heartbreaking loss to Walnut Grove in the state final.
"That left a taste in our mouth," Pedersen said. "We were really hungry."
Maggie Collins led Platte Valley (31-0) with a team-high 19 points. Collins was a clutch 7 of 10 from the free-throw line and hauled in eight rebounds.
Malia Collins scored nine. Brylie Angle added seven off the bench.
Platte Valley trailed 21-17 after one, led 26-25 at the half and took a 41-37 lead into the fourth.
In the fourth, they outscored Leeton 15-8 to ice the victory and title.
"We got some transition points on our defense," Pedersen said of their fourth-quarter run. "We continued to battle on the defensive side, when we converted on the offensive side, we were able to extend."
The victory brings a perfect ending to a perfect season for Platte Valley.
"It was a journey," Pedersen said. "It's going to be fun to look back on in time."
A complete interview with Coach Pedersen can be viewed below.