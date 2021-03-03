(Conception Junction) -- Platte Valley's 28th win of the season was their second over Stanberry and moved them into a state quarterfinal with the 58-34 victory in a Class 1 girls state sectional.
"Both teams were definitely prepared," Coach Tyler Pedersen said. "I felt like we needed to match their intensity and physicality, and I felt like we did that."
Platte Valley's recipe for a victory was similar to the one they've used in their 27 wins this season -- control the paint and swarm defensively.
The former recipe was sparked by the combination of junior Jaclyn Pappert and freshman Maggie Collins, who posted 17 and 15 points.
"We always know we have size on most people," Pappert said. "We always have each other back."
'We came in prepared to have our strongest game," Collins echoed.
Collins also snagged eight rebounds.
"Their post play has developed," Pedersen said. "It makes us a lot better."
Freshman Brylie Angle provided an early spark of the bench for PV with 10 first-half points.
"She gives us offense that is very valuable," Pedersen said. "She's very confident."
Defensively, Platte Valley consistently flustered Stanberry, forcing 20 turnovers.
"Defense is our strong suit," Pappert said. "We were staying down and staying ready for whatever they bring us."
"(Coach) Pedersen always tells us to take pride in our defense," Collins said. "That's what we do every game."
The energy was rampant in the first quarter. Both teams knocked down big shots, and Platte Valley took a 19-14 lead into the second.
"This time of year, we know we are going to play a good team," Pedersen said. "You have to expect that you aren't going to put teams away in the first quarter. It's a process."
PV created some separation in the second quarter, taking a 33-18 lead into the break.
In the third quarter, Platte Valley scored eight of the first 11 to expand their lead to 41-21. Stanberry could never get any closer, allowing Platte Valley to extend their season.
While Platte Valley feasted inside the paint, Stanberry tried to work from outside. The Bulldogs scored 24 of their 34 points from three. They only converted four 2-pointers the entire game, and two of those came in the game's final minutes.
Sadie Runde led Stanberry (22-4) in the defeat with 16 points off five 3-pointers.
Platte Valley (28-0) returns to a state quarterfinal. They will face Santa Fe at 1 p.m. on Saturday. Coach Pedersen hopes his team can duplicate their Wednesday night performance.
"We know we are going to play a good team," he said. "It's going to take a performance like that. We have to clean the boards and take care of the ball."
After the game, KMA Sports spoke with Pappert, Collins and Coach Pedersen. Those interviews can be viewed below.