(Conception Junction) -- The Platte Valley (MO) baseball team is off to a 5-0 start behind a mix of stellar pitching and explosive offense.
"I'm happy with how flexible we've been," said Coach Zach Dyer. "We've had some injuries, but some of our younger guys have stepped up."
Coach Dyer's team has wins over North Platte, Albany, Nodaway Valley, St. Joseph Christian and East Atchison.
The wins have come in a variety of different ways, including low-scoring wins over St. Joseph Christian (2-0) and East Atchison (5-3) and high-scoring affairs with North Platte (13-12), Albany (10-0) and Nodaway Valley (14-4).
"The offense is a tough thing to get started sometimes, but it's been going early."
Memphis Billey paces the offense with a .571 average and eight RBI. Alex Mattson, Wyatt Miller, Brandon McQueen, Landon Weiderholt and Matt Jermain have also contributed.
The offense has been efficient, but Coach Dyer says his team's pitching has been their strength.
Billey leads that effort, too. He has not allowed an earned run and struck out 25 batters in 12 1/3 innings. Miller, Jermain, Weiderholt, McQueen and Tucker Klamm complete a Platte Valley rotation that has allowed only 13 earned runs in 33 innings.
"It's really comforting," Dyer said about his team's depth. "I'm eager to see our No. 4, 5, 6, 7 guys step up and compete. I like our attitude. It doesn't matter who we have on the rubber. We are competing every single game."
And, of course, a stellar defense has aided Platte Valley's pitching rotation.
"I'm happy with our defense," Dyer said. "It's easy for the pitchers when they're confident in their defense."
Platte Valley looks to continue their hot start on Thursday when they face South Holt, followed by a Friday clash with Mid-Buchanan.
"South Holt is a well-coached team," Dyer said. "It's a conference and district opponent, and we always want to do well in those two categories."
Check out the full interview with Coach Dyer below.